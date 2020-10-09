Papoose is back with his latest album, Endangered Species.

With appearances from Conway the Machine, French Montana, and DJ Premier, Papoose focuses the project "on Black culture, Black health, Black Lives Matter, and Black survival."

Prior to the LP's release, he shared the single “Kickback,” featuring Conway and French.

“True artists are indeed an Endangered Species these days; we rarely exist anymore! Our people are an Endangered Species and we are being shot down by police every other day,” Papoose said in a press release. “With everything else we have to deal with on a daily basis, so many of us became victims of Covid-19. I didn’t as so much choose the title for this album, as it did choose it for me.”

Stream Endangered Species below via Spotify or Apple Music.