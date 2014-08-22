Papoose is gearing up to drop a new album entitled Endangered Species next month, and to get fans excited he's released the track "Kickback." Featuring contributions from both Conway the Machine and French Montana, the hard-hitting collaboration does more than enough to whet appetites for the follow-up to 2019's Underrated.

"Conway is one of my favorite new artists on the scene and I’m happy to see French Montana's success. We go way back," Papoose said of the new song. "Happy they both gave me the opportunity to work with them. 'Kickback' is a certain forceful recoil, when a gun is fired. That's how I felt when I heard this track."

Listen to "Kickback" above, and check out the cover art and tracklist for Endangered Species below. The album, which is due out Oct. 9, will be available for pre-order here at midnight (Sept. 17).

Image via Papoose

1. "Billionaire"

2. "Boxcutter"

3. "Cobra Scale"

4."Kickback" f/ Conway the Machine and French Montana

5. "The Human Body"

6. "COVID-19"

7. "Maturity"

8. "Hate Be Real"

9. "Numerical Slaughter 2"

10. "Antidote"

11. "Workin" f/ DJ Premier

12. "Tribute"