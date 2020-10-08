Though she's ending her marriage with Offset, Cardi B wants the world to know he's not a bad person.

The Bronx rapper defended her estranged husband via Twitter on Thursday night, after a fan described the Migos member as a "bad man." Cardi was quick to address the message by pointing to the ways Offset had unselfishly helped her in her career.

"He a dumbass not a bad man," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "...cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not."

The post came less than a month after Cardi confirmed she had filed for divorce from Offset. The two secretly got married in 2017 and welcomed their first and only child together in the following year. Cardi and Offset had previously separated because of the latter's alleged infidelity, but reconciled months later.

Earlier this week, Cardi shared an Instagram post in which she declared herself, "Single, bad and rich ..." Offset was among the nearly 7 million Instagram users who "liked" the post, suggesting there was no bad blood between the former couple.

Cardi also explained her divorce decision on social media, shortly after the filing was announced. She told her fans she was doing fine and squashed the swirling cheating rumors.

"I'm OK. I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear," she said in an audio message. "Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of shit," Cardi said. "This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole fucking complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullshit."