Nicki Minaj has debunked some since-deleted tweets that revealed a picture and the name of her newborn son.

Us Magazine pointed out that Nicki made sure to set the record straight as images were circulating on social media. "116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this," she wrote in response to the post. "Pls delete this person’s child from your page."

Nicki got the job done, and the post and page disappeared soon after she responded. While there has been no word on the name of the baby yet, Nicki did confirm that she gave birth to a baby boy.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she wrote in the caption making the announcement. "It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."