The NFL, Roc Nation, and Pepsi announced Tuesday that Jesse Collins has become the first Black executive producer of the Super Bowl halftime show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is an honor to be part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement, per Variety. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, [Roc Nation chief operating officer] Desiree Perez, and the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

In his own statement, JAY-Z praised Collins for being “one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision,’” asserting that his “insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments.”

Collins was nominated for an Emmy last year for his role as producer of the 61st annual Grammy Awards. He recently served as an executive producer on John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, the CBS special that honored the civil rights leader following his death. His other credits include the 2019 Soul Train Awards, 2020 BET Awards, and the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards.

The NFL partnered with JAY-Z and his company Roc Nation last year as their “live music entertainment strategist.” This past February, Roc Nation co-produced its first Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, marking the first time two Latinas headlined the biggest sporting event in the United States. Their alliance would also focus on helping the league revamp their social justice initiative.

Super Bowl LV is expected to take place in Tampa, Florida on February 7.