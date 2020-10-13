Megan Thee Stallion has become a microcosm of what it's like to be a Black woman in America. Although she is love and adored, she's simultaneously objectified and reminded that her pain isn't weighed on the same scale as her male counterparts. This was once again proven to be true when fans started to critique her latest piece with the New York Times.

In the piece published on Tuesday, Megan explains why the #ProtectBlackWomen movement is important.

"After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship. Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will," Megan wrote. "The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman."

While you don't have to be a woman who was a victim of a violent crime—or even a woman—to advocate for the protection of Black women, some people decided to say that Megan's alleged incident with Tory Lanez had forced her to "pander" to other Black women.

This prompted Megan to use one fan as an example of why she backs this cause.

"This is exactly the type of dumb comment that makes me scream PROTECT BLACK WOMEN," Megan said before diving into the Tory Lanez shooting incident.

"Please tell me why I would need to lie abt being shot to promote the protection of women," she continued. "like out of all the things to lie about ... this is sad coming out of a BLACK MAN’S MOUTH."

Since news of the shooting hit headlines, people have been doubting Megan's account of events. Megan named Lanez as her attacker and showed her injured foot, but people are ignoring her and waiting for information they perceive as facts to be released. This afforded Lanez the platform to drop an album in which he denies shooting Megan and takes jabs at people who sided with her.

Yet, last week, Lanez was charged with two felonies—assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle—for his alleged hand in the shooting. He has also been ordered to stay away from Megan and surrender all the guns he owns to authorities.