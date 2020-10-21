UKG veteran Maxwell D has shared the remix to his 2001 underground smash "Serious", featuring some of the grime scene's finest bar-slingers.

"Serious 2020" sees Maxwell D tap Capo Lee, Novelist, So Large, Bruza and Tempa T for the lead single on the soundtrack of upcoming "grime film", Against All Odds. The shuddering backdrop, produced by Rude Kid, complements each MC and their unique stylings as they mix boasts with how they rose up in the scene.

Directed by Against All Odds directors Femi Oyeniran and Nicky 'Slim Ting' Walker, the track's video sees each artist recreate some of the biggest moments in UK music history; Dizzee Rascal's Boy In Da Corner, Wiley's Playtime's Over, Benga and Kano's "Forefather", So Solid Crew's iconic full-crew shot, and Tinchy Stryder's RWD Magazine cover can all be spotted here.

Watch the "Serious 2020" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists. Against All Odds is out on Nov. 13 via the newly-revived Channel U (Sky 385).