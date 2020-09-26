Channel U is set to return to our screens this coming November.

The iconic music TV station, which began broadcasting back in 2003, soundtracked a generation and provided the visuals for many of the formative tracks which defined grime. Fittingly, Channel U has been brought back to premiere Against All Odds—a new film documenting the rise of grime in the UK—by returning to its classic home of channel 385 on November 13.

The film—directed and produced by Nicky 'Slimting' Walker and Femi Oyeniran—will feature several of the genre's foremost pioneers, such as D Double E, Ghetts, Jammer and more.

"For us as kids, Channel U was the greatest TV channel on Earth, so for us to be able to bring it back is important. It was the first broadcast platform for every MC, and for us as kids, it was the first time we saw these stars on screen," Femi Oyeniran told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

The return of Channel U comes just over two years after the legendary channel turned out the lights after 15 years on air. The channel will also play out some unforgettable videos—hopefully including some of these classics—as well as nostalgic shows for a new generation of listeners to enjoy. Long overdue!

Watch the trailer for Against All Odds above, and lock into Channel U on November 13 to watch the film in full.