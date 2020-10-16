A man named Bennett Sipes is suing Drake, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima over an alleged assault which occurred outside of L.A. nightclub Delilah two years ago. According to XXL, Sipes filed court documents on Tuesday, October 13 asking for $250,000 in damages.

In the docs, Sipes claims he suffered "traumatic brain injury, as well as injuries to his back, neck, shoulders, etc." on March 24, 2018 when he was attacked by Bendjima, as well as members of Drake and Beckham’s entourages in an alley near the nightclub. The suit alleges Drake and Beckham followed their respective crews to the alley to watch Sipes get attacked. A video of the incident can be seen below.

Delilah has also been named in Sipes’ suit for their lack of a security presence outside their venue.

Sipes alleges that he tried to enter the VIP section where Drake and Beckham were located, but a confrontation ensued. During the altercation, Sipes claims Drake gave a "throat slash" hand gesture, and he was later allegedly attacked while trying to leave the restroom. In a lawsuit filed by Sipes in January 2019, he accused Drake and OBJ of ordering the attack on him.

At that time, Sipes' attorney Colin Jones claimed he wanted to settle this matter out of court, but was "left with no choice but to file suit to seek justice for our client." Sipes is seeking $250,000 to cover "past and future pain and suffering, medical bills, lost future earnings, past and future emotional distress and punitive damages."