MadeinTYO has recruited Chance the Rapper and Smino for TYO's latest video “BET Uncut," directed by TYO’s older brother David “FilthyMcDave” Hightower.

The release accompanies the announcement of MadeinTYO’s new album Never Forgotten, which is slated to release Oct. 30. “BET Uncut” will appear on it alongside a star-studded tracklist that boasts appearances from J Balvin, Toro y Moi, Young Nudy, Ty Dolla Sign, Cam’ron, Lucki, BJ the Chicago Kid, Wiz Khalifa, 24hrs, Na-Kel Smith, and the late Chynna.

This summer, TYO dropped off the single “Square Bitch” with ASAP Ferg. Never Forgotten follows TYO’s 2018 debut album Sincerely, Tokyo.

Watch the video for “BET Uncut” above and check out the tracklist and cover art for Never Forgotten below.

Image via Publicist

Never Forgotten tracklist:



1. “Movie”

2. “All I Need” f/ J. Balvin

3. “Freaky Girl” f/ Young Nudy

4. “Sports Center” f/ Ty Dolla Sign and 24hrs

5. “Throw It Back”

6. “Money U” f/ Toro y Moi

7. “Ice Cream Swag" f/ Cam'ron

8. “BET Uncut” f/ Chance the Rapper and Smino

9. “Level Up”

10. “To the Moon”

11. “Coogi for the Summer” f/ BJ the Chicago Kid

12. “Boss Up” f/ Na-Kel Smith

13. “Talkin to Me f/ Chynna

14. “Aww Man” f/ Wiz Khalifa

15. “Jerry $tackhouse” f/ LUCKI

16. “Paris Fashion Week”

17. “Human-Made Racing”