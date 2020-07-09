MadeinTYO has finally returned with his latest single "Square Bitch" featuring ASAP Ferg. This is one of several times the rappers have worked together, including an assist from Tokyo on Ferg's 2019 Floor Seats track "Wam."

The new song features MadeinTYO and Ferg trading lines about how, in layman's terms, they won't let a partner limit what they want to accomplish. The chemistry they've been able to cultivate is loud and clear, with Ferg seamlessly sliding on and off the track as MadeinTYO glides right back in.

"Square Bitch" is produced by Godzay Katana, a signee to MadeinTYO's newly established publishing company Madeinsounds. Some visuals for the track might be on the horizon as well, with Tokyo sharing what looks to be behind-the-scenes footage of a music video.

"Square Bitch" is the first offering we've received from MadeinTYO in 2020, with the "Uber Everywhere" rapper being relatively quiet in terms of solo projects since the release of his album Sincerely, Tokyo in 2018. Tokyo also joined ASAP Ferg on his YEDI Tour last year along with Murda Beatz and more.

Stream MadeinTYO's "Square Bitch" featuring Ferg above via YouTube or below with Spotify.