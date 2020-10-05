Mac Miller's family has announced a double-disc vinyl box set of the rapper's final two studio albums, Swimming and Circles.

Entitled Swimming in Circles, the box set brings the two records together in a deluxe box set. The two records were originally made as companion pieces, with Circles producer Jon Brion explaining that they were the first two albums in a planned trilogy. Swimming released just over one month prior to his death, while the posthumous Circles released at the start of 2020 and became the most pre-saved full-length release in Apple Music history.

The box set is set to release on Dec. 18 through Warner Records, and is now available to pre-order here. Also included in the set is a 12" by 12" booklet featuring photos from the making of the albums, a poster, and a "6-panel lyric scroll."

To coincide with the announcement of the new box set, his estate also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process for the records in Hawaii. In his interview with Craig Jenkins for Variety in 2018, he explained that two of the songs on Swimming were recorded in Hawaii, although he also recorded some of it in Chile."I did two songs in Hawaii. ‘Hurt Feelings’ was done in Hawaii, and ‘Wings’ was done in Hawaii," he explained.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video above, and check out the Swimming in Circles cover art below.