Lil Keed continues to ride the wave he created with Trapped On Cleveland 3 by dropping a deluxe version of the project.

Earlier this week, Lil Keed took to Instagram where he revealed the new songs that would be added to Trapped On Cleveland 3 (Deluxe), which he released on Friday.

"TRAPPED ON CLEVELAND 3 DELUXE 10/30," the Prince Slime wrote. "ITS UP ON MEXIKO."

Per the tracklist, Keed is adding 18 new songs to the already 19-song project. These tracks will feature the usual suspects of Gunna, Young Thug, Yak Gotti, Duke, and his brother, Lil Gotit. There will also be appearances from OT Genasis and Chris Brown.

Trapped On Cleveland 3 helped fan the flame that was ignited by Young Thug's debut album, So Much Fun. It also set the stage for Gunna to release his sophomore project WUNNA which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The three-headed snake of Keed, Thug, and Gunna once again proved that YSL was full of potent and talented spitters.

You can listen to Lil Keed's Trapped On Cleveland 3 (Deluxe) below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms.