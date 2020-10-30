Kanye West, still described in press releases as a "presidential candidate," released an open letter on Friday in which he says a higher power will provide "everyone" with homes as part of a Garden of Eden-esque scenario.

The letter is addressed to "the future" and ran this week as a two-page ad in the New York Times.

"Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become," West, who was blasted by Planned Parenthood back in July for his "offensive and infantilizing" anti-abortion comments, says in the letter.

"Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Our future is free from debt, shame, guilt, worry, stress, war, greed, hate, misuse of power, prejudices, manipulation, and discrimination," he said, tagging it with what may or may not be some belated promo for his 2019 Christian LP: “Jesus loves everyone.”

This week the Yeezy founder arranged for a hologram of the late Robert Kardashian to tell daughter Kim Kardashian that West is the "most most most most most genius man in the whole world," among other things.

Anyway, the COVID-19 pandemic remains an ongoing cause of concern for everyday Americans. Perhaps one's attention and general well-being could be better served by no longer worrying how the West x Kardashian empire is spending their increasingly frivolous 2020.