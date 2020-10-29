Hayley Williams is reminding fans what Paramore stands for after a former member's homophobic social media post made the rounds.

A Facebook post from Josh Farro, whose exit from the band alongside brother Zac Farro was announced in late 2010, appeared via a screenshot on Twitter this week. The post appears to show the former Paramore guitarist saying in a public comment that homosexuality is "a perversion" akin to pedophilia.

After the screenshot was shared, it was noted by another Paramore fan that Josh Farro had previously expressed public support for Trump by sharing a post that praised the failed steak salesman for, among other things, being "against abortion."

In a pair of tweets, Williams—though she did not mention Josh Farro by name—made her (and the rest of Paramore's) stance quite clear.

"There's a reason there are only three people left in Paramore," Williams said. "Surprise, haters, it ain't cause of me."

Williams went on to say the band does not "condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs" and urged anyone who feels differently to follow Josh Farro and others out the door.

"If that doesn't jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore," she said.

Paramore is now comprised of Williams, Taylor York, and Josh's aforementioned brother Zac, who reunited with the band in 2016. Petals for Armor, Williams' critically acclaimed solo debut, was released back in May via Atlantic. Earlier this week, Williams announced the impending release of Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades featuring acoustic versions of "Simmer" and "Why We Ever," as well as the new track "Find Me Here."