While a Harry Styles fan named Theadora was away, a family friend was met with a huge surprise as the actor/singer showed up at the fan's home when his car broke down. As the vehicle was being repaired on the family's street, Styles hung out inside, fed the fan's pet fish, and before leaving left her a couple thoughtful notes to show his gratitude since she wasn't there to see him herself.

"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," one note reads. "I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish." The other says, "Sending you all my love, I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, [heart] Harry.”

Styles also signed the fan's copy of his album Fine Line, and wrote that while he was sad she wasn't there, her dad should get in touch with his team so she can see him at a show.

It's also worth noting that the fish Styles fed is, in fact, also named Harry, according to Billboard.

Styles' fan semi-encounter comes after he released his latest music video for "Golden," featuring the singer running through the city, forest, and streets of the Amalfi Coast.

On the political front, earlier this week Styles made sure to advocate for voting this election season despite the fact that he can't hit the polls himself.

"If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness," he quote-tweeted over a Joe Biden ad. This Twitter endorsement garnered over 1 million likes, and while Styles is a U.K. citizen, he still used his platform to help push more people in the States to the polls.