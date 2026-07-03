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Fashion Nova logo
Style

Fashion Nova Sued for Allegedly Stealing Hot Girl Walk Trademark

Hot Girl Walk has accused Fashion Nova of trademark infringement.

tara mahadevan248 days ago
A photo of the BBL Drizzy costume
Music

Fashion Nova Appears to Troll Drake With 'BBL Drizzy'-Inspired Costume

The fast fashion brand promoted the hilarious costume with a model wearing signature Drizzy hair clips and a hoodie reading 'Papi.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams652 days ago
Federal Trade Commission Building in Washington, D.C.
Style

Fashion Nova Required to Pay $4.2 Million to FTC to Settle Allegations That It Blocked Negative Reviews

Online retailer Fashion Nova will pay $4.2 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission case alleging the company blocked negative reviews of products.

Brad Callas1634 days ago
police
Life

1 Person Killed in Robbery and Shootout Outside Hollywood Home of Fashion Nova CEO

One person died and four others were injured in a shooting that took place in the early hours of Friday during what is believed to be an attempted robbery.

Joe Price1848 days ago
kenneth walker
Life

Kenneth Walker Files LMPD Lawsuit Following One-Year Anniversary of Breonna Taylor's Death

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville police involved in the fatal raid, claiming his rights were violated.

tara mahadevan1951 days ago
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Style

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Claims of Stolen Design Being Used in Fashion Nova Collection

The collection, Megan's first with the company, was a runaway success and took in more than a million dollars in the first 24 hours of availability.

Trace William Cowen2061 days ago
meg
Style

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Reportedly Brought in $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Megan Thee Stallion announced the new Fashion Nova collection earlier this week, calling the design process behind the pieces a "labor of love."

Trace William Cowen2066 days ago
meg
Style

Megan Thee Stallion Launches Collection With Fashion Nova

For Megan, whose debut album 'Good News' is out Friday, the collection represented a chance to make "sexy and beautiful" pieces for bodies of all sizes.

Trace William Cowen2068 days ago
Playboy
Style

Playboy Is Suing Fashion Nova Over Bunny Costumes

According to legal documents, Playboy says the fast-fashion brand refused to pull the costumes from its site after receiving threats of legal action.

Joshua Espinoza2089 days ago
Rich the Kid
Music

Fashion Nova Sues Rich the Kid Over Alleged Contract Breach

Fashion Nova claims it paid the rapper $100,000 in 2018 to promote the brand on social media and his music, but he failed to follow through. Rich has responded.

Joshua Espinoza2096 days ago
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Chrome Hearts
Style

Chrome Hearts Files Lawsuit Against Fashion Nova Over Horseshoe Trademarks

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Chrome Hearts has filed a lawsuit against Fashion Nova for allegedly copying its horseshoe-influenced designs.

Joe Price2167 days ago
Jackie Aina
Style

Jackie Aina Urges Fashion Brands to Break Silence on Black Injustices

Aina's criticism for the fashion brands comes in the wake of nationwide protests over the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

Joshua Espinoza2240 days ago
Cardi B
Style

Cardi B and Fashion Nova Are Donating $1,000 Every Hour to People Impacted by COVID-19

The initiative will continue until Cardi and Fashion Nova give away a total of $1 million.

Joshua Espinoza2291 days ago
fn
Style

Investigative Report Alleges Fashion Nova Clothes Are Made by Underpaid Factory Workers

A new report from the 'Times' is far from flattering for the fast-fashion brand.

Trace William Cowen2405 days ago
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j lo og versace dress
Style

Versace Sues Fashion Nova Over Famous J.Lo Dress Rip-Off

It seems like Fashion Nova has a penchant for stealing designs.

tara mahadevan2426 days ago
kim kardashian
Style

Kim Kardashian Awarded $2.7 Million in Knockoff Lawsuit

The reality star sued the brand back in February.

Hannah Lifshutz2571 days ago

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