Waka Flocka Flame is wading through a wave of backlash after suggesting that President Trump ran the United States better than Barack Obama.

On Wednesday, Flocka ventured into DJ Akademiks' comment section. In the post, Ak shared a clip of Obama chastising Trump at a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris rally. This prompted one follower to suggest that people who think Trump is a better president than Obama are clowns.

"Guess I'm a clown then," Flocka responded to the fan.

This caught the attention of fans, leading them to chastize Flocka for seemingly being a Trump supporter.

It appears Flocka defended his stance via his Instagram Stories. The rapper shared a series of posts that suggest his opposition to Biden's proposed tax plan. He also fired back at people who "resist" change in favor of nostalgia. 

