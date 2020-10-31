With just a few days until Election Day, CBS has brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment to help get out the vote.

The network presents Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, a one-hour special billed as a "nonpartisan celebration of American democracy." Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Kerry Washington were tapped to host the star-studded event, with musical performances by Offset, Shawn Mendes, Dan + Shay, and Keys.

"The purpose for this special is to remind and inspire all Americans of the power of their voice and their vote," Keys explained. "It’s a challenging time but we have the opportunity to continue to show up and shape the world we want to live in. In a democracy, every vote counts, so we want to encourage and uplift each other and remember we all have a say in the direction of our country because everyone’s participation matters. Also, for many young people across the country, this is their first time voting so we want to make sure they understand the magnitude of this time and learn why this is one of the most exciting moments in the Democratic process."

The special, which premiered on CBS Thursday night, also included interviews with registered voters as well as speeches from high-profile figures who not only emphasized the importance of voting, but also shared information on how to do so safely amid the pandemic. Every Vote Counts featured appearances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Rock, Shaquille O'Neal, Eva Longoria, Condoleezza Rice, John Kasich, and more.

The event was spearheaded by Global Citizen and voter registration organization HeadCount.

"I am honored to join my co-hosts in bringing together all of these amazing artists, musicians, community leaders and American voters to celebrate our democracy," America Ferrera said. "Our right to vote has never been more precious or vital. This celebration is an opportunity to uplift our country and to inspire one another to joyfully act on our most fundamental right and responsibility as Americans. Our vote is our voice. And Every Vote Counts."

You can watch Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy via YouTube above.