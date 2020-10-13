Emotional Oranges has connected with Channel Tres for their new song “All That.”

Over bouncy, upbeat production, the three artists trade verses about a potential hook-up. The single will appear on Emotional Oranges’ forthcoming EP, Juicebox, which is slated for release next year.

“This is what Tokyo, the Gorillaz, and listening to a whole lot of '90s dance music will do to you. Much love to Channel for blessing the track,” A and V of Emotional Oranges told Complex.

For his part, Channel Tres explained, “A sent me the beat and I immediately felt the vibe and cut the verse in my room. It's cool to get on records like this and exercise my range as a songwriter, and just get on different types of beats. V sounds beautiful on the track, both her and A made it so easy to love this song.”

In 2018, Emotional Oranges released their debut song “Motion,” which led to the eight-song project, The Juice Vol. I in May 2019. Later that year in November, they shared the follow-up, The Juice Vol. II.

Listen to “All That” below, and watch the official lyric video up top. The song will be available on all streaming services Wednesday (Oct. 14).

Emotional Oranges also released a new hoodie, which is available on their official website.