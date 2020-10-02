Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” track has received another boost.

More than a month after Missy Elliott and Madonna hopped on the record’s remix, Dua joined forces with DaBaby on a third iteration.

The singer-songwriter shared a snippet of the song and its official video on social media Thursday, showing her and the Charlotte rapper taking over a spaceship nightclub. The visual will drop Friday morning.

“Let’s go, left foot, right foot, levitating/Pop stars, Dua Lipa with DaBaby,” he raps over the KOZ-produced beat. “I had to lace my shoes for all the blessings I was chasing/If I ever slip, I fall into a better situation.”

You can stream the DaBaby-assisted remix on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. The original version appeared on Dua’s sophomore studio album, Future Nostalgia, which arrived back in March.

