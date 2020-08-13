After over two weeks of anticipation, Dua Lipa's highly-anticipated "Levitating" remix featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

Featuring more dance-oriented production courtesy of The Blessed Madonna, the remix offers a decidedly throwback disco vibe. Both Madonna and Missy Elliott provide new verses to the track, effortlessly complimenting Dua's hook and verse. Just like the original, it's the perfect music to dance to, and further cements Dua's crossover appeal.

Upon sharing the song on Twitter, Dua Lipa also revealed that an official video for the track is due to arrive on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The brief teaser clip for the video shows Dua leaning out a window, basking in the glow of the moon. Assumedly, Missy Elliott and Madonna will also make an appearance in the video.

Initially teased last month, Dua announced the remix by calling the artists featured on it her "idols." Alongside an image featuring the lineup of the track, she wrote, "DREAM COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!!"

Listen to the "Levitating" remix above.