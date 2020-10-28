To say that DaBaby's BET Hip-Hop Awards experience didn't go as planned, could very well be an understatement.

The Charlotte-native came into the night as the most nominated artist with 12—including two nods for Album of the Year. Yet, he failed to secure a win in any of the categories.

This prompted fans to take to social media where they either basked in DaBaby's shutout or tried to diminish the BET Awards for snubbing him.

It wasn't long before DaBaby himself weighed in, as he slid into The Shade Room's comment section to let it be known that he's taking the losses in stride.

"Ion think Baby trippin," he wrote. "@bet love Baby, congrats to the winners. #WellDeserved."

For a full list of actual winners, click here.