DaBaby may have been nominated for 12 awards at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, but he's showing no signs of slowing down.

The North Carolina rapper has dropped the video for "Practice," which appeared on the deluxe version of Blame It on Baby. The deluxe version of the album features Future, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more.

DaBaby's 58-year-old uncle made a cameo at the beginning of the video, before DaBaby appears with a host of people, cars, a dancing costumed character, and stacks of money.

DaBaby talks big on the track: "I be feelin' like I don't be poppin' enough, I be humble/I'ma keep showin' my ass if I wanna/Hang up the phone on they ass, block the number/I told you don't play with me, n**ga/And she be actin' funny, probably think a n**ga need her/I thought I was faithful, she say I'm a cheater."

In August, DaBaby dropped the music video for "Peep Hole," another track from the deluxe version.

Watch DaBaby's video for "Practice" above.