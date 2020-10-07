Coachella is expected to be pushed back for the third time in under a year. According to Rolling Stone, it could be delayed until October 2021.

Originally planned to take place in April 2020, the iconic California-based music festival was postponed until October when the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdowns across the country. When cases continued to climb throughout the summer, the festival was once again pushed back to April 2021. As the future of live music remains in limbo, sources close to AEG and Goldenvoice, the promotion companies behind the festival, suggested to RS that next fall is the new window they're looking ast.

One person who works at a talent agency representing some performers at the festival said it is "100 percent moving" from its April date. "Frankly, they were supposed to announce [the change] over Labor Day. They hadn’t. And they were supposed to announce at the end of September — they hadn’t," the source explained. They added that they had heard from Coachella founder Paul Tollett's office that it could be either the first or second week of October 2021. "They are holding the first three weeks to be safe," the source said, citing the availability of the artists scheduled to perform as a major issue.

It's also expected that other big music festivals, such as Governor's Ball and Austin City Limits, will be pushed to a similiar time next fall as well. Due to this, it could be a bumpy 12 months ahead for artists looking to get back to performing, deciding which festivals make the most sense for their schedules. "Most, if not everyone, are watching what Coachella does," the source continued. "A lot of people are going to wait to see what they do before they really solidify their plans and either have to compete with artists or renegotiate."

Even Mark Scott, the city manager of Indio, California, says that his team is putting together a "budget option" for a new date announcement. "We know Goldenvoice is driven by a desire to deliver quality experience, so safety is a huge part of what they do," he said. "It would not surprise me if they had to defer again."