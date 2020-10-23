Speaking with Lisa Kennedy Montgomery on Fox Business, Charlamagne revealed who he plans to vote for and why he's not on board with 50 Cent's choice.

As HipHopDX pointed out, Charlamagne dropped by the show to say that he's planning to vote for Joe Biden, even though he's not too thrilled about it. An unsurprising and reasonable take, then, but the topic proceeded to quickly shuffle to 50 Cent, who recently revealed he plans to vote for Trump after he saw Biden's proposed tax plan.

"WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. "FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62 percent are you out of ya fucking mind." Charlamagne, like many others, isn't very impressed with how Fif is willing to ignore racism in favor of paying less taxes. Experts have indicated that the plan could result in tax increases for Americans who make over $400,000, while those who make less would receive tax cuts.

"Unlike 50 Cent, I can’t pick racism and bigotry and fascism,” Charlamagne told Kennedy. “I can’t choose that over my finances. My finances might just have to take a hit. We gotta get that fascism out of the White House. But I'm not mad at 50, I mean honestly 50 just said out loud what a lot of people were thinking. When I saw that, I thought that.” He pointed out that because he works in New York but lives in New Jersey, Biden's tax plan will impact him particuarly hard.

Charlamagne isn't the only celebrity to criticize Fif for his stance, though. His ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler expressed her disappointment on Twitter, writing that she would gladly pay his taxes if he doesn't cast a vote for Trump. "Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses," she wrote. "Happily! Black lives matter. That's you, fucker! Remember?"

Watch the full interview above.