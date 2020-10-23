Chanel West Coast has dropped off her debut album America’s Sweetheart via Equity Distribution.

The project boasts collaborations with Too Short, Dreezy, Anaya Lovenote, Salma Slims, and Porcelain Black. Chanel has also announced that she will donate part of the proceeds from albums streams to REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform organization co-founded by Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and others.

“I called this album America’s Sweetheart because it’s an oxymoron and contradicts the perception that many have of me,” Chanel said in a press release. “I have flaws. I've made mistakes. I’ve benefitted from white privilege and I’ve had second chances in life that, unfortunately, many people have not received. That’s why it was important for me to donate to the REFORM Alliance and do my part to address the injustices taking place in our world, particularly our Black and brown communities.”

Stream America’s Sweetheart below.