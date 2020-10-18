Cardi B deleted her Twitter on Saturday, and explained that she’s fed up with people judging her personal decisions.

"I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f*cking court clerk put it out there," she said during an Instagram Live session, per E! News. "And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I have to address it." Cardi seemed to be addressing the non-stop online speculation about her on-again-off-again relationship with Offset, who she claimed is being harassed by her fans.

"Then you guys want to be harassing this n*gga Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n*gga's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f*cking sense,” she said.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f--king Ariana Grande or something,” Cardi added. “Like I came from Disney or something.”



The video continued, with Cardi making it pretty clear that she was addressing her fans directly. “Y'all want to call yourself fans, I don't give a f*ck. I'm tired of it," she said. "I do whatever the f*ck I want to do. I love my fans and I'm grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y'all really be acting like I be sleeping with y'all."

Cardi officially filed for divorce from Offset last month, but the two rekindled their relationship over her birthday. And while people everywhere seem to be stressing about Cardi’s marital status, she isn’t one of them. "Offset is not the only f*cking problem that I deal with,” she said. "To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now."