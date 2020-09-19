After Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset this past week, the Bronx rapper took to Instagram Live on Friday to address the split.

"I've seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don't really need it," Cardi said. "I'm okay. I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear."

Cardi went on to explain that the reason for their split wasn't because of Offset's infidelity, despite reports.

"Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of shit," Cardi said. "This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole fucking complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullshit."

Cardi continued: "I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart."

According to Cardi, the relationship had simply run its course. "I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

Cardi B and Offset have been married for 3 years, after tying the knot in 2017.