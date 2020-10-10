Here come the girls!

Rising London rappers Br3nya and Ivorian Doll have joined Bad B forces for new single "Bezerk". Keeping us on their toes over Who-Else's twinkly drill production—as well as some stylishly sexy visuals—the ladies show us that 1) two women in rap can get along, and 2) they can rock the mic just as hard as the boys.



This collab comes fresh off the back of Br3nya and IVD's cinematic Rated Awards performances, both of which received great responses for their stage presence and production—not to mention they were both nominated in the Best Female category.

The current wave of female talent is re-shaping the UK music scene for the better, so it was perfect timing for the pair to link up on this cosmic new single.

Watch the "Bezerk" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.