Blac Youngsta has stumbled into some legal trouble.

TMZ reported on Monday that the Memphis rapper was arrested in Dallas on a weapons charge. Youngsta was taken into custody following a traffic stop. The rapper was the passenger in a car that made an illegal turn early Sunday morning which caught the authorities' attention. After being pulled over, the police noticed a handgun between the rapper's legs. Youngsta was hit with an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge and was taken to jail where he posted a cash bond hours later.

This isn't the first time Blac Youngsta had a run-in with the law in Texas. In September 2019, Youngsta was arrested in Houston on weapons charges following a traffic stop after allegedly running a red light. During a search of the car, police found three pistols, marijuana, and armor-piercing ammo. Youngsta was charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon for the prohibited ammunition.

Blac Youngsta's arrest follows the release of his joint project with fellow CMG labelmate, Moneybagg Yo, titled Code Red. This album features Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Yo's girlfriend, Ari, and more.