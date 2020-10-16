The Butcher is finally here.

Benny the Butcher of Griselda fame has made a triumphant return by dropping his highly anticipated album, Burden of Proof, on Friday. This project aids in the resurgence of Hit-Boy as he produced the entire album. Burden of Proof also features the usual suspects of Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn as well as Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Queen Naija, and Dom Kennedy.

Along with linking with this year's hottest producer, Benny tapped the legendary Guru to master Burden of Proof. This allows Benny's Pyrex-laced raps to pierce the production in a way that proves the rapper is ready to reach new heights. That feeling mirrors the theme Benny and Hit were trying to project with the album.

"If you understand the meaning (Burden Of Proof), it’s one trying to prove their assertion; and that’s what I’m doing with this album," Benny explained. "This is the validation of what I have been saying all this time about Griselda, BSF, Benny The Butcher, coming to fruition. The Burden Of Proof always lies with me."

The album was preceded by the single "Timeless" which featured Big Sean and Lil Wayne.

Stream Benny The Butcher and Hit-Boy's Burden of Proof up top.