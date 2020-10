Bebe Rexha has shared her newest single “Baby, I’m Jealous,” featuring Doja Cat.

Rexha released her debut album Expectations in June 2018. Doja, who dropped her second studio album Hot Pink back in 2019, is also slated to perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14.

You can stream Bebe Rexha's new single “Baby, I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms like Apple Music.