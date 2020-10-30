In celebration of the release of Yanis’ second EP Yani, the R&B singer has released her project cut “Lil Boi (Big Talk) Remix” featuring Jack Harlow.

In the video, the pair trade verses in the parking lot of a diner, with Harlow swearing he’s not too young for Yanis.

“I’m super excited for everyone to see the ‘Lil Boi (Big Talk) Remix’ video with Jack Harlow,” Yanis told Complex. “It has such a fun and vibrant feeling to it. I always wanted to shoot at a diner. It’s like one of those videos you watched on TV and wished you were apart of.”

She continued, “Jack was great to work with. He’s a natural star and he’s got a down to earth spirit. When he stepped on set he was so smooth with it. He’s for sure a professional, and we really had a good time. I’m glad he could be apart of this with me. The video was a moment for sure!”

Watch the video for “Lil Boi (Big Talk) Remix” up top and stream Yani below.