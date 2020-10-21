21 Savage and Metro Boomin just released their latest joint venture, Savage Mode 2, this weekend and some fans have been curious whether the track "Snitches & Rats" was a direct reference to the notorious tattle tale himself, 6ix9ine.

While chopping it up with fans and playing the album on Instagram Live, 21 clarified whether the track was about 6ix9ine or not.

21 clarified in the live that 6ix9ine is not the only rat in America and that while the song could potentially be applied to him, it is not exclusively a diss track aimed at him.

"I see y'all talking about the 'Snitches & Rats' song [being] like a 6ix9ine diss song or something," 21 said. "6ix9ine ain't the only rat in America. He's not the only snitch in the world, man. Fuck wrong with y'all? Y'all need to listen to that shit though 'cause that shit is facts. A rat is a fucking rat, period." But for a song about "snitches and rats," it's introduced elegantly, as most of the tracks were ushered in by a smooth narration from the one and only Morgan Freeman.

"Snitches and rats are not the same thing, let me break it down to make sure y'all see what I mean," the OG Mr. Freeman begins. "A 'snitch' is someone minding other folks' business to find information they can sell for a price or trade for some other form of compensation. A 'rat' is a traitor, a conceiver, planner or physical participator. He doesn't sell secrets for power or cash, he betrays the trust of his team or his family hoping to save his own cowardly ass. The difference is, at least a snitch is human, but a rat is a fuckin' rat, period."