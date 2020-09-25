Yungeen Ace has dropped off his surprise track “Withdraw from Life.”

The Florida rapper felt urged to drop the record after his friend was recently arrested. On the song, Ace opens up about the guilt he feels for being alive and free while his friends have passed away or been incarcerated.

Ace’s latest mixtape Don Dada arrived in June via Cinematic Music Group, which features singles “Recovery,” “Stretch Gang,” “Don Dada,” “400 Shots,” “Heartbroken” and “I’m The One.” His previous album, 2019’s Step Harder debuted at #81 on the Billboard 200 and boasted guest appearances from Lil Durk, Boosie, Blac Youngsta, Stunna 4 Vegas, Dej Loaf, and No Cap.

In March 2018, Yungeen Ace began writing and recording solo tracks, releasing his debut single, "No Witness," along with a handful of singles that same year. Later in 2018, he spoke with Complex about the drive-by shooting attack he survived in Jacksonville while leaving dinner. Ace survived multiple gunshot wounds but, unfortunately, was the only person from his group of associates to make it out of the altercation alive, which also included his brother, Trevon Bullard, and friends Royale Smith, Jr. and Jercoby Groove.

Listen to “Withdraw from Life” at the top.