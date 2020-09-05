TLC member T-Boz became emotional while speaking about the ways cyberbullying has affected her life.

The Grammy-winning artist addressed the issue during a recent episode of Tai Savetsila's All Tai'd Up podcast, pointing to the backlash she received over years-old comments that were framed as criticism of Rihanna.

"I remember somebody told my daughter to shoot herself in the head," she said (21:06). "This was over something—people had thought I said something about Rihanna, and I didn't ... Some kid asked a question and I answered it.

She said the question was about artists who feel pressured to sexualize themselves because they believe it is necessary to achieve success. T-Boz said she wanted aspiring entertainers to know that they didn't have to "take off their clothes" to make it in the industry. She also emphasized that she has no issue with anyone who chooses to embrace and celebrate their sexuality.

"We're living proof. I don't have anything against anybody who shows off their bodies or whatever. Bodies are beautiful ... if you have it, show it. That's your thing," she said.

The controversy stemmed from T-Boz's 2014 appearance on Sunrise Australia with fellow TLC member Chilli. During the segment, a narrator said T-Boz and Chilli "slammed" up-and-coming artists "who use sex to sell music," and claimed they specifically singled-out Rihanna; However, neither of them ever mentioned Rihanna's name.

During the Tai'd Up interview, T-Boz insisted her comments were general and not directed at Rihanna.

"... I said, 'The more you show your body.' And when I did 'you,' they put Rihanna's picture up. So it was the press being messy," she said. "... Her Navy went crazy."

T-Boz went on to say she received hateful messages from Rihanna fans, some of whom referenced her struggles with sickle cell disease and others who made light of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' death, the beloved late TLC member who died in a 2002 car crash.

"[Rihanna fans] were like, 'Instead of telling Rihanna what to do, you should've told Left Eye to wear her seatbelt,'" T-Boz recalled. "... They were going there. Oh, 'I hope you die from sickle cell.' ... I don't allow my fans to do that on my behalf, and if they do, I say something ..."

You can watch T-Boz's full interview above.