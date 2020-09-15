Verzuz has been grabbing fans' attention since its inception. Now, the series' creators, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, are trying to find suitable matchups. In the process of selling a fight, Swizz Beatz threw a slight jab at the iconic Janet Jackson.

While discussing possible match-ups for Missy Elliott, Swizz claimed that Janet isn't versatile enough to hang with Missy.

"Missy can be multiple people. Janet gonna just be Janet," Swizz said. He then went on to claim that Janet might not have enough hits in the chamber to hang with Missy.

As expected, fans felt like this comment was more cap that the fedoras Swizz wears.

Despite the backlash, Swizz didn't fold under pressure. In fact, he stood by his comments, explaining that the match up just doesn't sound right in his head.

"LETS BE CLEAR," Swizz wrote in The Shade Room's comment section. "I don't think Missy & Janet is a good match up at all! Much love to Janet she's ICON but I just didn't feel that was a good match up. Janet got hits on hits but she should have a better person to celebrate with that's all. Blessings...."