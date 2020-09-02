After making Seagrams a boatload of cash, Snoop Dogg has finally decided to venture into the spirits business.

Snoop Dogg revealed on Wednesday that he is partnering with Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage Group to launch his own brand of gin called Indoggo gin. Per USA Today, Snoop and Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage Group describe the gin as a "laid back" gluten-free liquor that is "smooth like the D.O. double G."

"I can't wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!" Snoop Dogg said in a press release before touching on how the Doggystyle single made him synonymous with gin.

"When I wrote 'Gin & Juice' back in '94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem," Snoop continued.

The co-founder of Trusted Spirits, Keenan Towns, describes Snoop as a "Gin Connoisseur" explaining that it took 2 years to develop a gin that was on par with Snoop's brand and taste level.

"His dedication to the brand makes him the perfect partner," Towns said.

Indoggo will launch in Snoop's home state of California in late September before hitting the national market in 2021. The gin is expected to be sold in 750ML and 50ML sizes in a royal purple bottle with gold foil stamps. The five-time distilled Gin will hit shelves at a price point starting at $30.