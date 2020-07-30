Rihanna's forthcoming studio album has gained so much anticipation over the last few years that some fans have even wondered if it might not come at all. The music and cosmetics mogul herself has returned to reassure fans a record is coming eventually, and that she's going to make sure it lives up to all the hype.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna revealed that despite her other entrepreneurial endeavors, she's always working on her music and has been focused on making an album that will satisfy her very patient fans.

"I am always working on music," Rihanna said. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

2016’s ANTI arrived just over three years after late 2012’s Unapologetic, marking the longest gap between LPs in the singer’s career. It’s now been four and a half years since ANTI.

She went on to add how she doesn't plan on releasing it just because people are craving it either. "I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she explained. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

"I'm 10 years older, I'm 15 years older," Rihanna said when reflecting on the span of her career. "I thought that was just a few years ago, now it's like a decade-plus. That is what I think about! But I'm also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I'm grateful. It's been fun and I can't even complain."

It appears safe to say that whenever the album comes, it will definitely be worth the wait.