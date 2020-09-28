Rihanna has made millions off of makeup and skincare products. But still, there are some people who feel like the Fenty Beauty honcho doesn't know how to properly take care of her face.

On Sunday, Rihanna took to Instagram to promote the mini sizes of her new skincare products. In the post, RiRi is wearing sunscreen and a bucket hat with the Fenty products behind her.

"just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!" she wrote. "@fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!"

This prompted a fan to respond "it's winter," insinuating that Rihanna doesn't need to wear sunscreen during the colder months. As her followers know, Rihanna is good at entertaining ignorance and her clap backs are almost always direct and on point. This exchanged proved to be another example of such as she ironically burned this fan over sunscreen.

"It's the ignorance for me!" Rihanna responded. "You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue."

Rihanna released her Fenty Skin product in July. This adds to her growing empire that includes her Savage x Fenty fashion line and Fenty makeup products.