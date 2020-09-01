Just like the green-filled West Yorkshire they sprung up from, Leeds four-piece Noya Rao are all about the organic. Despite their futuristic R&B sound, they're far more interested in live instruments and hardware, giving tracks like their new single "Heaven Bound" a layered, lo-fi sound that's impossible to replicate with software. Drawing influence from a range of sources including Solange, Little Dragon, Alabama Shakes, and the UK jazz scene, they pull that all together for a dreamy cocktail of slippery funk basslines, delicate synth washes and cap it all off with singer Olivia Bhattacharjee's soaring vocals. Their debut EP is in the early planning stages right now, but while we wait for that, take in "Heaven Bound" exclusively below.