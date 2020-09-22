2020 may have been horrible for everyone except Post Malone.

On Tuesday, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced the 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominees with Post Malone leading the charge with 16 nominations. Malone's nominations include nods in some of the award show's coveted categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artist as well as being a double nominee for Top Rap Song.

Malone's 16 nominations are only one shy for his personal record of 17 nominations which he secured in 2019. Most of Post's recognition is stemming from the continued success he's seeing from 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding album. This project debuted as the No. 1 album in the country and hasn't left Billboard's top 20 since its release. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Hollywood's Bleeding also generated more than three billion total streams.

Following Malone are first time nominees, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. The "Old Town Road" singer earned 13 nominations. This comes after Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billie Ray Cyrus broke Billboard's long-standing record for the most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Eilish—whose 12 nominations were matched by Khalid–is riding the success for her chart-topping debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? This album spawned her breakthrough single, "Bad Guy," which peaked as the no. 1 song in the country. Other big nominees were Kanye West with nine nods and Lizzo who was recognized 11 times.