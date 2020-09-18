Summer Walker joins Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay for the "Mood Swings" remix. The original track was featured on Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 charts, and has kept a spot in the top 5 for 10 weeks straight now.

Summer offers her talents on the remix, amplifying the melodies that Pop and Lil Tjay already had on the track. She fits in perfectly as she croons over the smooth beat with Pop Smoke's adlibs in the background. The original version of "Mood Swings" got the visual treatment back in August, and featured cameos from Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez and Jordyn Woods traveling across several colorful venues and locations.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon also became certified platinum at the end of August. Beat Menace, one of the producers on the song, discussed how the original track first came together for Pop Smoke's cover story.

"I got contacted by an engineer about possibly doing a beat for Pop Smoke. Funny enough, it was an engineer that works with 6ix9ine," he said. "I actually did 'Billy' for 6ix9ine. This engineer had a beat already, but they didn’t like it, so they wanted me to put my flavor over it. The cadence was over the old beat, so we had to stick with the same flow, but we changed pretty much every other sound."

Listen to Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay's "Mood Swings" remix, assisted by Summer Walker, down below.