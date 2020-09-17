Moneybagg Yo has returned with a remix of "Said Sum" featuring City Girls and DaBaby.

The original version of "Said Sum" was released back in June after the Memphis rapper previewed the song on social media. The track also received a music video.

51M VIEWS ON “SAID SUM” VIDEO !!

🤯🚨🔥 — Big Bagg (@MoneyBaggYo) September 14, 2020

Prior to that, Moneybagg shared the deluxe edition of his third studio album Time Served in May. The updated version of the project featured seven new tracks and boasted additional appearances from Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, Big Homiee G, and Big 30. The original version of Time Served dropped in January and featured Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Future, Blac Youngsta, Summer Walker, Lil Baby, and Fredo Bang.

Listen to the remix of "Said Sum" with City Girls and DaBaby up top via YouTube or below via Spotify and stay tuned for more from Moneybagg. The artist is expected to drop off a new project with Blac Youngsta titled Code Red on Friday, September 18.