Mase wants Kanye West to say he's sorry.

On Friday morning, the multi-platinum-selling-rapper-turned-pastor posted a message directed at Kanye, who had previously criticized Mase for stepping away from the rap game at the height of his career. The post came amid Kanye's criticism of the music industry, which he referred to as a "modern day slave ship."

"Much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system!" Mase wrote on Instagram.

He then pointed to a line in Kanye's 2010 record "Devil In a New Dress," in which he rapped: "Don't leave while you're hot, that's how Mase screwed up."

"... I know today you may see it very differently so... You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one," he continued. "For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision."

In 1999, Mase announced he was retiring from music to pursue "a calling from god."

Over the past several days, Kanye has reiterated his criticism of the music industry via Twitter. He addressed his ongoing battle to obtain ownership of his masters, slammed royalty-based record deals, and threatened to not share any new music until he was released from his Sony and Universal contracts.

Kanye also posted a since-deleted tweet, stating Drake and J. Cole owed him an apology. The former artist has had issues with Ye since Pusha-T revealed Drake had a secret son in the "Story of Adidon," information Pusha had allegedly learned from Kanye. As for Cole, many believe the Dreamville rapper took shots at West in a number of tracks, including 2016's "False Prophets" and 2019's "MIDDLE CHILD."

In a subsequent tweet, Kanye proposed he, Drake, Cole, and Kendrick Lamar get together because it was "time to get free..."

"We will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund," he tweeted.