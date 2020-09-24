Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem have been embroiled in a back-and-forth for over two years now, and MGK seems to have no regrets about how it went down. The two have been relatively silent regarding one another recently, but upon the release of "Not Alike" from Em's Kamikaze it was particularly heated. Speaking with Howard Stern, MGK opened up about how he found out about Em's diss and why he responded so quickly with "Rap Devil."

"I'm asleep on my tour bus, and this guy drops a fucking album with like three songs consecutively talking about me," Kelly told Stern. "What the fuck you think I'm [gonna] do? Roll over and go back to sleep? Get the fuck out of here, you're not going to hoe me. I said what I said, and respect the fight—that's it."

Stern went on to suggest Eminem shouldn't be firing shots as he's almost too rich for such behavior, to which Kelly joked, "Dawg, the guy down the street has money, this guy has a damn wealth beyond."

Explaining his approach to beefs he might get involved with, Kelly indicated he's more interesting in forming friendships than rivalries. "I'm just a different type though, man," he continued, "I'm all about putting my arm around people, I'm not with [shunning] people, so I can't relate. The last thing I ever want to be is an angry legend."

When Stern said he thinks that the two could get along in a different situation, MGK brushed off the chance to make up with a quick joke about "a whole love fest."

MGK also spoke briefly with Stern about his friendship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. "Pete like, that's my little brother, you know, he's like my best friend too, but also like a little brother," he said on their friendship. "So it's kind of like, you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of like having a sibling, because I was the only child. So obviously to me, that's like the dream, you know, having a brother or sister or something like that. So Pete, Pete's like that for me."

Watch both clips from the interview above.