Lloyd Banks seemingly refused to engage with Rick Ross after the Miami rapper took a dig at him in wake of his legal victory over 50 Cent earlier this month. "I'll NEVER join the circus..so don't expect it from me," Banks wrote on Twitter without naming any names. "Peace & love."

The U.S. Appeals Court upheld the 2018 decision of a lower court, which ruled in Ross' favor for sampling "In Da Club" in his Renzel Remixes project. The court ruling explains that 50 "owns no copyright interest" in the song since he gave his former label Shady/Aftermath "the perpetual and exclusive rights during the term of [the Recording Agreement]," in addition to a non-exclusive right to forever use 50's name and likeness "for the purposes of trade, or for advertising purposes ... in connection with the marketing and exploitation of Phonograph Records and Covered Videos."

50 filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Ross for $2 million in 2015.

In the midst of the victory lap on his Stories, Ross took aim at Lloyd, saying he would give him $5,000 for his name. "Banks, you still got some money? Show us what you livin' like," he said. "If you ain't got no money, I'll give you five grand for the Banks name. That might be one of my aliases — Dank Sinatra."