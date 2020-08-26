Lil Tecca celebrates his 18th birthday with a much-welcomed release.

On Wednesday, the Queens-born rapper gifted fans with his new single "Royal Rumble" and its official video directed by Omar Jones. The visual draws inspiration from the pro-wrestling world, as it begins with Lil Tecca donning a championship belt in a locker room before stepping into the ring to defend his title.

The video arrives as Lil Tecca prepares to drop his debut album, reportedly titled Virgo World. The project will mark his first full-length release since 2019's We Love You Tecca mixtape. Though he has yet to announce the album's release date, Lil Tecca previously suggested it would arrive sometime in August or September.

"The album is called Virgo World so it might be in that season," he said during a February interview with Apple Music’s Eddie Francis.

While we wait for more details about Lil Tecca's album, you can watch the "Royal Rumble" video above and stream it on all major platforms.