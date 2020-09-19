Following the tragic news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away on Friday from her battle with pancreatic cancer, many have been sharing their fear and anxiety surrounding the possible appointment of a new justice under the Trump administration before the elections begin in November.

Lil Nas X was one of the many sharing his concerns, telling TMZ that some of his main fears surround how the LGBTQ community could be impacted by a new, conservative justice being appointed.

"It's terrifying," Lil Nas said when talking about the prospect of there being a new justice under the Trump admin. "It's scary. We have to get out and vote."

The message he also wanted to leave to his fans was to "get out and vote and use your voice."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was one of the most prominent and liberal members of the Supreme Court, passing major bills to protect the reproductive rights of women and was a trailblazer for decades in the court. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ruth Bader Ginsburg said as her dying wish, relayed through her granddaughter following her passing.

Former President Barack Obama and countless others also have also implored that the current administration not induct a new Justice until the voting season is over. To be appointed as a Supreme Court Justice is a lifetime position.